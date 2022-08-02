Flight Sgt. Ariana Johnson of 386 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) in full dress.

Comox cadet sharpens drill skills at summer training

Flight Sgt. Ariana Johnson of Comox is in Vernon for the highly competitive Drill and Ceremonial Instructor course offered by the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Johnson is lead percussionist at her home squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 386. With the DCI course under her belt, she will be certified to teach and lead lessons in drill which are unique to the cadet program, which has roots in the late 19th century. Teamwork, precision and accuracy are among the skills needed to master drill, which Johnson has had the opportunity to sharpen as she will mentor younger cadets in Comox in the fall. According to this percussionist and drill instructor, the cadet program is a place of opportunity and self-improvement as trainees are exposed to music, travel, marksmanship and physical fitness. It also provides opportunity to connect with like-minded youth while striving to be the best.

Other summer courses offered this in Vernon include Fitness and Sports Instructor (FSI) and Air Rifle Marksmanship (ARMI) for all cadet elements (Sea, Army and Air).

This summer’s training ends on Friday with the graduation parade.

