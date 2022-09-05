Comox Councillor Maureen Swift to run for re-election

Town of Comox Councillor Maureen Swift is excited to announce that she will run for re-election in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15.

First elected in 2011, Swift has served three terms as a councillor for Comox, three terms as a director on the Sewage Commission, and the past four years as a director at the Comox Valley Regional District.

“Taking part in the planning for the major sewer conveyance project that is coming in 2023, has been interesting and rewarding work,” said Swift. “This project will ensure adequate sewer capacity for the future, and will mitigate the environmental concerns created by the original line running parallel to the Willemar Bluffs.”

Swift believes that the building and maintenance of core services is the most important mandate of local government. To that end, she has worked to keep Comox debt free, encouraged the revitalization of the downtown core, endorsed the early adoption of energy-efficient building standards, and expanded housing and childcare options.

“I am part of a demographic of retirees but my two sons and my two grandchildren reside in Comox, so I am keenly aware of the delicate balance between providing the needs and wants of the residents of the town, and the ability of our taxpayers to pay,” she said. “Council needs to be focused on its core responsibilities, and seek creative solutions to meet ever-escalating costs.”

Swift will work on environmentally friendly development of the industrial lands in Northeast Comox, continued expansion of pedestrian and trail linkages, improvements in garbage collection and scheduling, and streamlining and clarifying the planning process. Maureen is dedicated to ensuring responsible fiscal management and transparency.

Her goal is “to find the right solutions together”.

To connect with Maureen Swift, you can find her on Facebook and Linkedin or by emailing her at swiftforcomox@gmail.com or by calling 250-702-1619

Re-Elect Maureen Swift: “Balanced perspective… backed by experience.”

ALSO: Experts explain why voting in B.C. municipal election is important

ComoxElection 2022