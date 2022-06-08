Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)

Comox Days for Girls hosting a Strawberry Tea Social

Comox Days for Girls is hosting its inaugural Strawberry Tea Social fundraiser event on July 10, from 2-4:30 in Comox.

This event will support the ongoing work of the Comox Days for Girls team, who sew and prepare beautiful sustainable cloth menstrual kits for girls and women in countries where it is uncommon – and often taboo – to provide for, or even discuss, this natural process (menstruation), leaving girls confused and frightened.

Along with each gift of a Days for Girls kit, essential and pertinent information is provided.

If you’d like to support the valuable work of this team, join us for a fun and relaxing afternoon of tea and pastries in a lovely Comox garden.

Tickets ($30) are required and can be purchased by e-mail: comoxbc@daysforgirls.org or phone 250-702-7927. The location of the event will be provided upon purchase of your ticket.

ALSO: Comox Days for Girls team ships 200 menstrual kits to World Vision Canada

Comoxfundraiser

Previous story
Comox Valley Road Runners hit the mainland for races in Vancouver and Oliver

Just Posted

Mike Warren has decided to give back to the Comox Valley Head Injury Society by turning his daily walks into a fundraiser. Photo submitted
Hitting the pavement one mile at a time

Roadrunners Wayne Crowe (L) and Rob Kelly (R) celebrate the end of the Half-Corked Half Marathon. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Road Runners hit the mainland for races in Vancouver and Oliver

Assessments were up around the north of Vancouver Island. File photo
Cumberland’s home market still hotter than most in region

Laila Trogneux-Goosen is a Comox Valley resident and the winner for achievement in snort laughing from the 2022 World Laughing Championships held virtually May 1. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Off The Page podcast: A Winning Laugh with Laila Trogneux-Goosen