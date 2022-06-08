Comox Days for Girls hosting a Strawberry Tea Social

Comox Days for Girls is hosting its inaugural Strawberry Tea Social fundraiser event on July 10, from 2-4:30 in Comox.

This event will support the ongoing work of the Comox Days for Girls team, who sew and prepare beautiful sustainable cloth menstrual kits for girls and women in countries where it is uncommon – and often taboo – to provide for, or even discuss, this natural process (menstruation), leaving girls confused and frightened.

Along with each gift of a Days for Girls kit, essential and pertinent information is provided.

If you’d like to support the valuable work of this team, join us for a fun and relaxing afternoon of tea and pastries in a lovely Comox garden.

Tickets ($30) are required and can be purchased by e-mail: comoxbc@daysforgirls.org or phone 250-702-7927. The location of the event will be provided upon purchase of your ticket.

