Comox follows up on youth rec report input

Following the results of the Comox Youth Recreation Report, Comox council voted in favour of undertaking public engagement to determine the location and design of skatepark and bicycle pump track.

“We are committed to working through the recommendations highlighted in the Comox Youth Recreation Report,” said Mayor Russ Arnott. “It is exciting to explore potential site options to begin further discussions that would bring these much-loved active amenities to our community.”

Town staff are in the process of identifying potential facility sites and connecting with community interest groups. Work will continue on council’s request for staff to investigate a swim float in Comox Harbour and locations for a concrete table tennis and chess table.

The Town of Comox would like to acknowledge and thank the following youth who were involved in planning, implementation, and decision-making activities for the Youth Outdoor Recreation Needs Assessment project: Christine Gottman; Quinn Powell; Will Peters; Mira Hershmiller; Benoit Vaillant; and Sarah Szkwarek.

The town also thanks School District 71, Phil & Jennie Gaglardi Academy and Ecole Au Coeur de l’ile for their administrative support in encouraging teaching staff and students to participate in engagement sessions and the online youth survey. The School District 71 district parent advisory council shared information about the Comox Youth Outdoor Recreation Needs Assessment with parents through their e-newsletters, which greatly helped in overall participation levels.

“We appreciate the contributions of the Town of Comox Recreation staff who were actively involved in the project activities,” says Janice Sandholm, project co-ordinator with Engaged Recreation Solutions. “Their involvement and commitment to the process will build capacity and ongoing relationships with youth and community partners for youth outdoor recreation.”

The Town of Comox and Community Centre staff would like to thank all who participated and shared their opinions. Creating spaces the community will use is the top priority, and the town thanks all for taking the time to provide that direction. For more information on the report, visit www.comox.ca/community/youth-resources.

