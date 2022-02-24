Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project now accepting applications

Former Youth Media Project participants April McDonald (left) and Mia Savanna review some of their work. Photo by Léa Sapphire.

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is currently accepting applications for its upcoming Youth Media Project.

This program is open to anyone from the ages of 16-30 who is interested in learning how to create videos that tell stories and inspire community discourse. Participants will receive 13 weeks of immersion in video production, sound design, and other media skills while being paid a full-time minimum wage.

Participants create two films; one independent film that speaks to what they would like to see done better in the community, and one film in collaboration with a small business or community organization that celebrates the sustainable work that is being done in the Valley.

The program uses digital media, creative facilitation and artistic collaboration as a framework for youth to re-imagine the world and to come up with ideas about how people can work towards a more sustainable future.

To be eligible for the program, participants must have an interest in art and video, be between the ages of 16 and 30, not be working or attending school full-time, and not be on Employment Insurance. Participants will be paid minimum wage for 30 hours a week if accepted.

“The Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project uplifts emerging creative changemakers and storytellers,” says team leader Krista Tupper. “It is a safe and inclusive space where contemporary issues can be examined and where participants can make and share meaningful media.”

The CVAG YMP project partners with the Wachiay Friendship Centre, the Creative Employment Access Centre and Imagine Comox Valley.

For more information on how to apply, email krista.cvagymp@gmail.com. The deadline for application is March 9. The program runs from March 21-June 17.

All CVAGprograms are rooted in the core values of equity, accessibility, and inclusivity as well as a belief in the transformative power of storytelling.

