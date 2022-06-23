Comox Valley Child Development Association celebrates accessible ramps

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells loaned a pair of scissors to help cut the ribbon Wednesday to officially open the newly constructed accessible ramps at the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Families can now utlize the upper ramp and accessible entry way when accessing the upper level of the main CVCDA buidling at the corner of Cliffe and 3rd Street in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

The Comox Valley Child Development Association hosted a ribbon cutting/donor recognition ceremony Wednesday to officially open its newly constructed accessible ramps.

Families can now utlize the upper ramp and accessible entry way when accessing the upper level of the main CVCDA buidling on the corner of Cliffe and 3rd Street in Courtenay.

The lower and upper ramps offer many improvements for staff and clients, including a friendlier grade, a wider clearence and more space at the entrances for manoeuvring in and out.

