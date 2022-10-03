Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon will have a live audience this year

Edwin Grieve (centre) and friends sing the final tune to close out the evening at the 2021 CVCDA Telethon at the Sid Williams Theatre.

Telethon time is upon us again and Comox Valley children need you!

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 the Comox Valley Child Development Association (CVCDA) will host their 47th CVCDA Children’s Telethon from 1noon to 8 pm.

The telethon will be broadcast live from the Sid Williams Theatre via their broadcast partner, Shaw Spotlight. Supporters can be part of the wonderful fundraising spirit of the Comox Valley at the theatre, in person once again, where the magic happens. That’s right, the Sid’s safety protocols have been lifted and the telethon will once again be welcoming spectators and performers to ‘join us,’ in person.

However, the telethon committee says they will still be keeping a close watch on COVID-19 trends, protocols and the ever-changing challenges the pandemic may present. And of course, families will still have the opportunity to view from the comfort of their own homes or where ever they are in real-time from their TVs or streaming devices.

As always, participants can contribute to the CVCDA’s fundraising goals through a number of methods.

“Every year we continue to be so amazed at the generosity of our community in their support of the children and families we serve at the CVCDA,” said Cindy Xavier, CVCDA executive director. “We are seeing a rapid rise in need for our early intervention and autism services. It’s clear that children continue to need these important services to thrive in both their families and community. We are so grateful for the support we receive and are excited to have a great telethon this year.

“Our children need you!”

After going 100 per cent virtual throughout the pandemic and keeping everything online and easily accessible to remote supporters, the committee decided to continue offering all fundraising opportunities online through the CVCDA’s website (www.cvcda.ca).

This includes an online donation form, silent auction bidding, 50/50 and prize raffle ticket sales.

New this year, the committee is starting an online prize raffle, where participants will have the chance to win one of two amazing prizes. First prize is a WestJet Gift of Flight voucher including one round trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. Just think of the places you could go. The second prize is a Tofino package including two nights at Middle Beach Lodge and a whale or bear watching tour for two, hosted by Jamie’s Whaling Station and Adventure Centres. Tickets will be available online. Stay tuned for details.

Brooklyn Galloway is the marketing and communication manager for the Comox Valley Child Development Association

Comox Valley