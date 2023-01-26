Organizers hope to raise $200,000 at the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year event in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk sets $200,000 target

The eighth annual Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk takes place Feb. 25, with a lofty fundraising goal of $200,00.

Lofty, but attainable.

Last year, close to 500 community members came together to raise over $190,000. Funds raised support the Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS) and Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society.

“Our community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity,” said CVTS executive director, Heather Ney.

“The need to support those in our community who are hungry, hurting and experiencing homelessness sadly continues to increase, and our community steps up year over year to support,” added Dawn to Dawn past president, Richard Clarkey.

Register today, as a team or individual. Participants that raise $150 or more ($75 or more for those 18 years and younger) will receive the 2023 toque. All CNOY details can be found at www.cnoy.org/location/comoxvalley including how to register, donate and the walk route for this year.

There are already 63 teams and 203 walkers registered for the walk. As opposed to the last two years, where people were asked to walk on their own (due to the pandemic), this year‘s walk will mark the return of the community walk.

This year the walk will begin and end at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay. Participants can also choose to walk when they want, and with who they want in February. However, teams and participants choose to walk this year, have fun, be safe and share the fun by taking photos and tagging @cvcnoy on Facebook and/or Instagram.

The eighth annual Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk is sponsored by Coastal Private Wealth Group.

ALSO: Breaking ground with safe housing project for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the Comox Valley

Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open

