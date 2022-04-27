Comox Valley dragonboaters holding garage sale to raise funds for world championships

The Comox Valley is home to a group of highly dedicated, highly competitive athletes who train all year round on Comox Lake – in the heat, in the rain, in the snow and in temperatures well below freezing. Besides dry land training, crossfit and gym work, most of the year they are training on the water three-to-four days a week.

This group of paddlers are part of the Gorging Dragons, VI Paddling team based out of the Victoria. The Gorging Dragons have paddlers from all over Vancouver Island and have competed in previous World Championships in Australia, Hungary and Italy, against some of the world’s best.

After competing in the Canadian Nationals, the Gorging Dragons qualified to compete on the world stage once again. The Dragonboat World Club Crew Championships this year will be held July 18-24 in Sarasota, Fla.

The paddlers are fundraising to supplement travel to Florida, accommodations, coaching, food, etc. There will be a garage sale on April 30 at 202 Ellis St., corner of Beaufort in Comox from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To help these local athletes with a monitory donation or by donating items to sell at the garage sale, please contact Cindy at 250-792-4820 for more information.

Comox Valleyfundraiser