Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

As the Comox Valley gets hit with the first snowstorm of the season, emergency shelters and warming centres are available for those in need.

Pidcock Centre – 632 Pidcock Ave., Courtenay

The Salvation Army’s Pidcock Centre has more than doubled its overnight capacity during the cold snap.

“We have brought in extra staff and we are squeezing mats a little closer to make room for as many adults as possible at Pidcock House,” said community ministries director, Brent Hobden. “On a normal day, Pidcock has 18 shelter beds including 12 for men and six for ladies. These beds function on a first come first served basis and have a ‘low barrier’ status. Low barrier means that our guests must be able to care for themselves. The Salvation Army also facilitates a CES (Capacity Expansion Services) program. This is a mat program funded through BC Housing. This program allows for nine men and three ladies to sleep on a mat on the floor in common areas of the shelter. This is also a low-barrier program that operates on a first-come-first-served basis.

“During very inclement weather like we are experiencing today, we sometimes have the ability to call in extra staff, bush mats together and do what we can to squeeze in a few more people. Tonight we planning on accommodating 40 guests.”

There are also six transition units (three for men and three for ladies). The transition units are managed through the Pathway Of Hope program. These rooms are used to assist guests who are working on specific goals. Typically a POH guest would stay in a transition unit for a year while working towards securing permanent housing.

Connect Centre – 685 Cliffe Ave., Courtenay

The Connect Centre, operated by the Comox Valley Transition Society, is open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. during the day.

There are also 10 beds available overnight 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., on a first come, first served basis.

There is also food and beverage options available.

“At Connect we offer coffee, tea, hot chocolate, juice, and snacks throughout the day; hot breakfast from opening until 10 a.m., hot dinner from 4-6 p.m., and a hot meal for those accessing the overnight program,” said Diana Merten, the Connect co-ordinator for the Comox Valley Transition Society. “We also have clothing, outerwear, hats gloves, hand warmers and blankets to give out while supplies last.”

St. John The Divine Anglican Church – 5th Street, Harmston Ave., Courtenay

The Comox Valley Emergency Program along with community partners will be supporting the activation of a warming centre on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (overnight, 8 p.m.-8 a.m.) thanks to funding provided by Emergency Management BC.

The warming centre is located at St. John the Divine Church, on the corner of 5th Street and Harmston Avenue. The service provider for this warming centre is Community Cares Peer Outreach.

Nicole Morrison, from Community Cares Peer Outreach, is the co-ordinator for the warming centre. She is expecting a large turnout tonight.

“We did do this on Nov. 8 as well, through the same program and we did see 28 people who came in and stayed with us throughout the night,” she said. Out of those 28, seven were seniors. I absolutely am (expecting higher numbers this time). People have been contacting me since this morning… asking if we were going to have something set up tonight, because they are freezing cold.”

This warming centre is a low-barrier drop-in facility, intended as a space of refuge from the elements. There are no mats or cots on-site. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Morrison said the best thing the public can do if they see anyone who looks to be in need is to direct them to the church.

“If you see someone out and about, standing outside your store, if you can give them this information, that the warming center is at St. John the Divine. Just give them that information. If they can provide them with a hot coffee or something, to keep them warm, that is great too, but please share the information of where we are and how they can get there.”

The Comox Valley Emergency Program is a regional partnership between the CVRD, City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland and K’ómoks First Nation.

ALSO: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleySevere weather