Comox Valley Food Bank and LUSH big winners in Rotary’s Everybody Eats raffle

Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to Comox Valley Food Bank executive director Dave Reynolds. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle.

In December of last year, the Rotary Club of Comox Valley announced the winners of the 2021 Everyone Eats Raffle.

The raffle and dinner series were a big success thanks to the generosity of so many people. It has enabled the club to offer significant support to Comox Valley Food Bank & Lush Valley Food Action Society, to assist them in their missions to support food security in our communities.

“Food security is a big problem for many people living in the Valley, and more so now than ever. We are pleased to play a part in supporting food security in the Comox Valley,” said Amanda Wood, president of CVRC.

On Friday, Feb. 11, Myrna Logan, representing Rotary Club of Comox Valley and the driving force behind the Every Eat’s Raffle, presented cheques in the amount of $7,000 each, one to the Comox Valley Food Bank and the other to Lush Valley Food Action Society.

The Rotary Club of Comox Valley was also able to help local businesses by purchasing the raffle prizes in the way of gift certificates for local restaurants and Comox Valley Farmer’s Market.

“Supporting locally-owned businesses is so important to helping our whole community thrive,” Wood adds.

CVRC expresses their gratitude to all who supported this successful fundraiser, helping them to make a positive impact in the lives of many members of the Comox Valley community.

