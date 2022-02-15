Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to Comox Valley Food Bank executive director Dave Reynolds. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle.

Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to Comox Valley Food Bank executive director Dave Reynolds. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle.

Comox Valley Food Bank and LUSH big winners in Rotary’s Everybody Eats raffle

In December of last year, the Rotary Club of Comox Valley announced the winners of the 2021 Everyone Eats Raffle.

The raffle and dinner series were a big success thanks to the generosity of so many people. It has enabled the club to offer significant support to Comox Valley Food Bank & Lush Valley Food Action Society, to assist them in their missions to support food security in our communities.

“Food security is a big problem for many people living in the Valley, and more so now than ever. We are pleased to play a part in supporting food security in the Comox Valley,” said Amanda Wood, president of CVRC.

On Friday, Feb. 11, Myrna Logan, representing Rotary Club of Comox Valley and the driving force behind the Every Eat’s Raffle, presented cheques in the amount of $7,000 each, one to the Comox Valley Food Bank and the other to Lush Valley Food Action Society.

The Rotary Club of Comox Valley was also able to help local businesses by purchasing the raffle prizes in the way of gift certificates for local restaurants and Comox Valley Farmer’s Market.

“Supporting locally-owned businesses is so important to helping our whole community thrive,” Wood adds.

CVRC expresses their gratitude to all who supported this successful fundraiser, helping them to make a positive impact in the lives of many members of the Comox Valley community.

ALSO: Winners announced in 2021 Everyone Eats Raffle

Community LeadershipComox ValleyRotary

Previous story
Kindergarten registration is filling up in Comox Valley
Next story
Peninsula Co-Op donates $5,000 to Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation

Just Posted

The Merville General Store was robbed in the early morning of Feb. 15, 2022. Black Press file photo
Early morning robbery in Merville

Left to right: Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Lindsey James from North Island Hospital Comox Valley campus (CVH), Shelagh Kantor from CVH, Lezlie Chasse from Peninsula Co-op, Murray Endert from CVH, and Wendy Gibson from CVH as Peninsula Co-op presents a $5,000 cheque to the CVHF for the purchase Resusci Anne, used in training.
Peninsula Co-Op donates $5,000 to Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation

Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to James McKerricher of LUSH Valley Food Action Society. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle. Photo by Bonner Photograph
Comox Valley Food Bank and LUSH big winners in Rotary’s Everybody Eats raffle

Kindergarten registration is filling up. Black Press file photo
Kindergarten registration is filling up in Comox Valley