Jan Kotyk raised $5,125 for the Children’s Health Foundation by way of a 12-hour “stepathon” at the Goose Spit stairs. The Merville ultra-marathoner started climbing the stairs at 4 a.m. on Jan. 9 and continued until 4 p.m. For the most part, he would walk up and run down. He is pictured here at the Goose Spit stairs with his wife Erin and son Asher.

Drive-in Messiah Singalong event organizers Kealey Kiki Donaldson, (left) of Kiki’s Communications and Jean Sarrazin, (right) producer of the event present a cheque for $500 to Carol Anne Parkinson, president of the Comox Valley Children’s Choir. The donation was from proceeds from the Dec 19 event at Comox Centre. (Photo Rhea George)

Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, with Ray Lindsay, former treasurer of the Comox Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group. Lindsay stopped by the CVHF office to donate the remaining funds from the now-defunct Comox Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group. The funds will be used to digital ureteroscopes. Photo supplied