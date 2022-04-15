Comox Valley gives back

Left to right: Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Lindsey James from North Island Hospital Comox Valley campus (CVH), Shelagh Kantor from CVH, Lezlie Chasse from Peninsula Co-op, Murray Endert from CVH, and Wendy Gibson from CVH as Peninsula Co-op presents a $5,000 cheque to the CVHF for the purchase of a Resusci Anne, used in training.
Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to Comox Valley Food Bank executive director Dave Reynolds. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley's Everyone Eats Raffle.
Myrna Logan of the Rotary Club of Comox Valley presents a $7,000 cheque to James McKerricher of LUSH Valley Food Action Society. The funds were raised during the Rotary Club of Comox Valley's Everyone Eats Raffle. Photo by Bonner Photograph
The Oyster River Fire Rescue received a generous donation of a Rescue Toboggan from Wendy Woodley, in memory of her late husband Gary. Gary loved skiing, was a mountain ambassador, and Wendy and Gary own a condo in the Alpine Village. This vital piece of equipment will allow the fire department to provide assistance to BCEHS to effectively respond to requests for medical assistance within the Alpine Village on Mt. Washington. Pictured in the photo from left to right Supt. Glen Greenhill, manager for BCEHS for the Comox-Strathcona District, Lt. Chris Hounsell, Oyster River Fire Rescue, Jake Nickel, paramedic, BCEHS Cumberland station, Wendy Woodley, Toby Holding, paramedic unit chief, BCEHS Cumberland station, and Bruce Green Fire Chief Oyster River Fire Rescue.

The Comox Valley Record wants to recognize the many events that make our community a better place to live. Email your photos and submissions to editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com.

