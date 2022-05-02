Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation 50/50 draw returns

The Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation has launched its Work Hard Play Hard 50/50 with proceeds supporting the purchase of leading equipment for the Comox Valley Hospital.

Last year’s jackpot grew to $24,165. Winner, Ron Schmidt, purchased his tickets during a golf event and was shocked to receive the news of his win from the Foundation.

“I was just happy to support local healthcare. I didn’t think about winning the prize when I bought the tickets. It was an incredible bonus for my wife and I,” says Schmidt.

Tickets can be purchased through the Foundation’s website www.cvhealthcarefoundation.com. Sales end at 5pm on June 24th with the draw later the same evening during the dinner portion of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation Golf Classic. You must be 19+ and a resident of British Columbia to buy tickets (License # 131986).

Special thanks to Courtney & Anglin Real Estate Group and Mindset Wealth, iA Private Wealth who are helping the Foundation offer this fun, easy way to contribute by sponsoring the 50/50 for a second consecutive year.

The Foundation asks that our community buy tickets as a collective way to show support for the exceptional healthcare we all rely on here in the Comox Valley. You can also help by sharing the opportunity widely. Tell your friends and family, click share, put up a poster, display a sign… whatever it takes to grow the Work Hard Play Hard 50/50 jackpot! Winner takes half, the community wins the rest! Questions? Call 250-331-5957

Comox Valleyfundraiser