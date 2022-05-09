Comox Valley Hospice Society bottle drive nets more than $5,000

Volunteers for the Comox Valley Hospice Society show the load of cans and bottles collected at the CVHS Botthe Drive Thru at Driftwood Mall Saturday, May 7. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Cyclepaths’ second annual Bottle Drive Thru for the Comox Valley Transition Society was an ovrwhelming success.

Vounteers collected $5,037.60 – and counting – from Comox Valley residents who took the time to drop off bottles and cans at the station set up outside Canadian Tire on Saturday, May 7.

All proceeds from the bottle drive will go directly to the Comox Valley Transition Society.

The Cyclepaths are a local cycling team that takes part in the annual Cycle of Life Tour. The team has already raised $29,266 towards its $60,000 goal fo the 2022 Cycle of Life Tour.

Comox Valleyfundraising