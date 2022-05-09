Volunteers for the Comox Valley Hospice Society show the load of cans and bottles collected at the CVHS Botthe Drive Thru at Driftwood Mall Saturday, May 7. Photo supplied

Volunteers for the Comox Valley Hospice Society show the load of cans and bottles collected at the CVHS Botthe Drive Thru at Driftwood Mall Saturday, May 7. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Hospice Society bottle drive nets more than $5,000

The Comox Valley Cyclepaths’ second annual Bottle Drive Thru for the Comox Valley Transition Society was an ovrwhelming success.

Vounteers collected $5,037.60 – and counting – from Comox Valley residents who took the time to drop off bottles and cans at the station set up outside Canadian Tire on Saturday, May 7.

All proceeds from the bottle drive will go directly to the Comox Valley Transition Society.

The Cyclepaths are a local cycling team that takes part in the annual Cycle of Life Tour. The team has already raised $29,266 towards its $60,000 goal fo the 2022 Cycle of Life Tour.

Comox Valleyfundraising

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Coalition drive brings in supplies for people experiencing homelessness

Just Posted

Volunteers for the Comox Valley Hospice Society show the load of cans and bottles collected at the CVHS Botthe Drive Thru at Driftwood Mall Saturday, May 7. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Hospice Society bottle drive nets more than $5,000

The supply drive at Simms Millennium Park May 7 was to raise necessary items for people experiencing homelessness. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Coalition drive brings in supplies for people experiencing homelessness

Under a paddle arch, the Hope Afloat team brings the dragon’s head to the boat on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley dragon boat team marks 20 years paddling

Supplied picture of the Comox Dam
Water supply for Puntledge River system better than original forecast: BC Hydro