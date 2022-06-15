Comox Valley Land Trust photo contest celebrates the beauty and importance of nature

By Tanis Gower

Special to the Record

This spring, the Comox Valley Land Trust launched its inaugural photo contest to celebrate the beauty and importance of nature.

Having nature at our back door is something that defines our community. What’s more, the nature that surrounds us has never been more important to our quality of life, for recreation, to preserve fish and wildlife species, and to help us adapt to and lessen the effects of climate change.

After much deliberation the top prize went to James Mackenzie for his photograph of a male red-winged blackbird singing in a local wetland. Second prize went to Jarret Lindal for his photograph of a misty forest canopy. Third prize was awarded to Bruce Moffat for his portrayal of a merganser cruising across Maple Lake.

The contest winners were thrilled with their prizes from London Drugs, Mount Washington Alpine Resort, and Comox Valley Kayaks. Land Trust staff and volunteers are already looking forward to next year’s contest.

The Comox Valley Land Trust is a charity that works to protect, conserve, and restore nature. Like all land trusts, the CVLT identifies ecologically important private lands and works to purchase them, or to develop conservation covenants with the property owners. Since its formation in 1999, the group has protected almost 300 hectares of ecologically significant land and wildlife habitat in the Comox Valley.

The top prize in the inaugural Comox Valley Land Trust photo contest went to James Mackenzie for his photograph of a male red-winged blackbird singing in a local wetland.
