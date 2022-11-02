Marie Irving is the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero - Educator Award winner. Photo by Ali Roddam

Marie Irving is the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero - Educator Award winner. Photo by Ali Roddam

Comox Valley Local Hero – Educator: Marie Irving

Marie Irving faces different challenges than most teachers. With Marie and some of her students, there is a language barrier… at least at the start.

She is best known in these parts for her time teaching English at the Immigrant Welcome Centre (IWC), helping new Canadians bridge the communication gap.

“The program helps newcomers integrate into their community. Without language, they’re basically living in a bubble,” Marie said. “We teach them how to make small talk, go to the grocery store and find what they need, how to get a library card, how to register for a class — all those things that get them out into the community and integrate.”

Her teaching career started as a volunteer opportunity when she lived in Vancouver.

“I was managing a restaurant and I decided to do some volunteer work,” she said. “So I volunteered at South Hill Centre, to help newcomers practise English… I loved it so much, I found it so rewarding, and the people I met were really lovely and so grateful. I just really enjoyed that experience so I decided to get my TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) diploma… I got my first job in Japan. Came back to Canada, eventually came to Courtenay and got a position teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) at the college here.”

Irving ended up co-ordinating the LINC program (Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada) at the IWC. But it was more than that. She would empower her students to be an active part of the Comox Valley community. One example is their participation in the community garden near the classroom. It’s a great opportunity for her students to not only forge new friendships, but also get some helpful local gardening tips.

While COVID produced many challenges for everyone, Irving used the opportunity to help her newly arrived residents develop computer skills in order to be able to navigate the sudden necessity of life online in an unfamiliar language.

It was that experience that led to her current project.

“I am now making digital online curriculum for teachers to use all over Canada,” she said. “I am working with a team of people from B.C. to Nova Scotia.”

Irving said the gratification of helping newcomers expand their ability to communicate in their new homes is invaluable.

“The biggest thing (I) love about teaching ESL is the students (is that) they are wonderful, they are motivated, and they form a community. They call me ‘teacher’ and they are happy, and I feel good because I am a part of their process, integrating into Canada.”

Marie Irving is the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero – Educator Award winner.

Comox Valley

