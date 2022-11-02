Comox Valley Local Hero – Seniors Champion: Ross Eddy

Ross Eddy has been selected as the Comox Valley Local Hero - Seniors Champion for 2022. Photo by Ali Roddam

Ross Eddy has spent more than eight years driving 10 to 12 hours days from the Comox Valley to Victoria and back again.

He recently transitioned away from his volunteer driver position for the BC Cancer Foundation, and now uses his time in retirement volunteering as a sendial shopper for Thrifty Foods – a grocery shopping and delivery program for those who can’t shop independently.

Because of his dedication to volunteering, in addition to caring for his grandchildren three days a week and always being willing to lend a helping hand, Eddy is the top honour of the Seniors Champion award.

“My father did an awful lot of volunteering; I suppose I picked it up from him and I’ve been doing it since retirement,” he noted while at the grocery store working a shop for the sendial program.

He explained the many people he’s met throughout his time volunteering – particularly through the cancer program – have been very appreciative of the work and time he had dedicated to the various programs.

“When I was driving the van, so many people appreciate the free ride because otherwise, they couldn’t afford to go there and back (for treatment). The people I shop for are also so thankful.”

Eddy’s nominator explained he always has time to help others and that he exemplifies the importance of giving everyone one can to the betterment of the community and the people in it.

As for finding out about his nomination to the category?

“I was shocked,” he admitted. “I had a really good parental example.”

Comox ValleyLocal Hero Awards