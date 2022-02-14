Comox Valley Nature presents a webinar on Garry oak ecosystems

Comox Valley Nature is hosting an online lecture by Thomas Munson, titled “Garry Oak Ecosystems – Benefits to Urban Areas.”

Given the current guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, Comox Valley Nature has made arrangements to have a live, online webinar for the presentation, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 7–9 p.m.

To register, go to bit.ly/3oEre18

Less than five per cent of the rare Garry oak ecosystems exist in their natural form on Vancouver Island. Despite their rarity, they perform valuable ecological, cultural and economic functions in our urban areas. Protecting and managing Garry oak ecosystems in these urban areas is a challenge, for many reasons. Examples of successful management will be discussed from urban areas in Victoria and Saanich. These examples could be beneficial if applied to the northern range of Garry oak ecosystems in the Comox Valley.

Thomas Munson holds a bachelor of environmental studies degree from the University of Waterloo, and a restoration of natural systems diploma and a master of science degree from the University of Victoria. He has worked with First Nations in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, and Colombia, South America for much of the past 20 years.

Munson worked as environmental technician for City of Victoria Parks, in restoration, and management of Garry oak ecosystems. Now, as senior environmental planner for District of Saanich, he works to protect these same ecosystems from development activities.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about the value of Garry oak ecosystems in urban areas.

The Comox Valley Nature lectures are free, though a $4 contribution from non-members is appreciated. New memberships are always welcomed.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can also visit http://cvnature.ca/