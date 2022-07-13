The Comox Valley Child Development Association recently celebrated newly constructed accessible ramps at the Courtenay facility. The association has received $88,000 through the Community Gaming Grants program. File photo

The Comox Valley Child Development Association recently celebrated newly constructed accessible ramps at the Courtenay facility. The association has received $88,000 through the Community Gaming Grants program. File photo

Comox Valley non-profits receive funding boost

Thirty three organizations in the Courtenay-Comox region received over $1 million in provincial funding through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants program. Recipients include:

Black Creek Community Association, $19,000

Comox Valley Children’s Day Care Society, $36,100

d’Esterre Seniors’ Centre Association, $11,250

Rotary Club of Comox, $7,000

Scouts Canada – 1st Comox, $1,200

4R’s Education Centre (Soc.) $45,000

Alano Club of Courtenay, $55,000

Beaufort Child Care Society, $20,500

Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks – Lodge #60 – Courtenay, $11,000

Comox Bay Care Society, $23,500

Comox Valley Child Development Association, $88,000

Comox Valley Family Services Association, $15,250

Comox Valley Food Bank Society, $66,250

Comox Valley Head Injury Society, $23,000

Comox Valley Hospice Society, $99,300

Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club, $20,000

Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society, $50,000

Comox Valley Toy Library Society, $1,800

Comox Valley Transition Society, $70,000

Eureka Support Society, $9,200

Glacier View Lodge Society, $12,200

John Howard Society of North Island, $60,000

Kiwanis Club of Courtenay, $20,000

Lake Trail Community Education Society, $45,500

L’Arche Comox Valley, $27,000

LUSH Valley Food Action Society, $94,000

Scouts Canada – 3rd Courtenay, $900

Soroptimist International Of Courtenay, $10,000

Stepping Stones Recovery House for Women Society, $60,000

Today ‘N’ Tomorrow Learning Society, $18,000

Valley Charitable Gaming Society, $23,000

Vancouver Island Mountain Sports Society, $9,000

Wiseland Humanitarian Association, $17,200

“These organizations serve countless people, from all walks of life, in Courtenay-Comox,” Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard said in a news release.

Recipients in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding include:

Scouts Canada- 1st Cumberland Scouts, $3,600

Cumberland Community Schools Society, $20,950

Denman Island Community Education Society, $10,700

Denman Island Preschool Society-Blackberry Lane, $9,200

Baynes Sound Lions Club, $15,000

Fanny Bay Community Association, $10,000

Hornby and Denman Community Health Care Society, $4,500

Hornby Island Daycare Society, $17,950

Hornby Island Educational Society, $18,500

Hornby Island New Horizons Society, $27,500

Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Society, $50,000

“The folks working at these organizations and others deserve endless thanks, and I am glad our government can support them,” Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne said.

