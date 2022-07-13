Comox Valley non-profits receive funding boost

Thirty three organizations in the Courtenay-Comox region received over $1 million in provincial funding through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants program. Recipients include:
Black Creek Community Association, $19,000
Comox Valley Children’s Day Care Society, $36,100
d’Esterre Seniors’ Centre Association, $11,250
Rotary Club of Comox, $7,000
Scouts Canada – 1st Comox, $1,200
4R’s Education Centre (Soc.) $45,000
Alano Club of Courtenay, $55,000
Beaufort Child Care Society, $20,500
Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks – Lodge #60 – Courtenay, $11,000
Comox Bay Care Society, $23,500
Comox Valley Child Development Association, $88,000
Comox Valley Family Services Association, $15,250
Comox Valley Food Bank Society, $66,250
Comox Valley Head Injury Society, $23,000
Comox Valley Hospice Society, $99,300
Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club, $20,000
Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society, $50,000
Comox Valley Toy Library Society, $1,800
Comox Valley Transition Society, $70,000
Eureka Support Society, $9,200
Glacier View Lodge Society, $12,200
John Howard Society of North Island, $60,000
Kiwanis Club of Courtenay, $20,000
Lake Trail Community Education Society, $45,500
L’Arche Comox Valley, $27,000
LUSH Valley Food Action Society, $94,000
Scouts Canada – 3rd Courtenay, $900
Soroptimist International Of Courtenay, $10,000
Stepping Stones Recovery House for Women Society, $60,000
Today ‘N’ Tomorrow Learning Society, $18,000
Valley Charitable Gaming Society, $23,000
Vancouver Island Mountain Sports Society, $9,000
Wiseland Humanitarian Association, $17,200
“These organizations serve countless people, from all walks of life, in Courtenay-Comox,” Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard said in a news release.
Recipients in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding include:
Scouts Canada- 1st Cumberland Scouts, $3,600
Cumberland Community Schools Society, $20,950
Denman Island Community Education Society, $10,700
Denman Island Preschool Society-Blackberry Lane, $9,200
Baynes Sound Lions Club, $15,000
Fanny Bay Community Association, $10,000
Hornby and Denman Community Health Care Society, $4,500
Hornby Island Daycare Society, $17,950
Hornby Island Educational Society, $18,500
Hornby Island New Horizons Society, $27,500
Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Society, $50,000
“The folks working at these organizations and others deserve endless thanks, and I am glad our government can support them,” Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne said.