Comox Valley Regional District director Edwin Grieve to run for re-election in Area C

Edwin Grieve will run for re-election as Area C director in the Comox Valley Regional District. Photo by Michael Johnson

My name is Edwin Grieve and I am asking for your vote on Oct. 15 for Director of Area C in the Comox Valley Regional District.

Area C has over 9,000 residents, covers nearly two-fifths of the CVRD, and has one seat out of 10 on the board. I believe that Area C needs a strong, competent and capable voice at the table. I call it “Working With People.”

Our electoral area saw many long-standing projects come to fruition this term, including two new fire halls. The Merville Fire Hall is fully operational and the Mount Washington Fire Hall is due for completion next year. I would like to thank our volunteers in the communities of Mt. Washington, Tsolum, Farnham and Merville for stepping up and training as firefighters. Providing timely emergency fire and medical first response will save lives and property.

Over 650 residents of the Dove Creek and Piercy/Plateau Road area will receive Telus fibre optic right to their door. This has been a long time coming and the past few years have shown us how essential high-speed internet is when it comes to communication, school and business. We need to see this service level throughout the Valley.

Agriculture continues to be the number one “first dollar” economic driver in Area C. Farms, big and small, produce over 60 fruits, vegetables and field crops, with cattle, sheep and poultry making up most of the animal production. Farmers markets and farm gate dollar sales add up to significant revenue. I believe that a “FoodHub” that could process, package, store and refrigerate local production would significantly enhance our agricultural sector. The regional district is drafting a new agricultural plan in 2023, the first in almost 20 years – Area C needs to be heard!

Our rural parks saw a big increase in usage as folks were able to distance while still enjoying the outdoors. Recent agreements with the province have allowed the extension of the One Spot Trail from Spike Road through to Sturgeoner and Endall Roads. Connections north to MacAuley Heights Park will almost complete this most valuable corridor.

Our new Qax Mot Park on Lake Trail Road protects the Morrison Creek headwaters. This resulted from a partnership between the CVRD and the Comox Valley Land Trust. Discussions between our partners and BC Hydro about saving the Bevan Trails need to continue. The Puntledge River corridor, including Stotan Falls, should be in public hands and protected forever.

Whatever happens in terms of tourism, economic development, zoning, bylaws, services, or intergovernmental relations, it all comes down to working with people.

A politician once told me, “Your biggest power is the power of persuasion.”

Working with people. That’s what I do. I hope you will support me this Oct. 15.

To contact Edwin Grieve directly, call 250-218-1385 or email edwingrieve01@gmail.com

Comox Valley Regional DistrictElection 2022