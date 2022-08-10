Comox Valley Regional District offering workshop for anyone interested in running for office

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), in partnership with the Village of Cumberland and City of Courtenay, is hosting a free information session about becoming a candidate for office as a mayor, councillor or electoral area director in advance of this October’s local government elections.

The information session will cover a range of topics including decision-making in local government, what to expect if elected, roles and responsibilities of elected officials, responsible conduct and other relevant topics for individuals interested in running for elected office.

The session will be led by former Central Saanich mayor and councillor Allison Habkirk. Staff from the regional district and each municipality will be available at the session to provide information and answer questions.

The workshop takes place Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Registration can be completed by visiting the Nomination Packages & Information page on the comoxvalleyrd.ca website.

Local government elections will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15. The nomination period for candidates will open on Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Candidate information guides and nomination forms are available from each respective local government office.

Voters in Courtenay will elect one mayor, six councillors and two school trustees. Voters in the town of Comox will elect one mayor, six councillors and one school trustee, and voters in the village of Cumberland will elect one mayor, four councillors and one school trustee.

BC Election 2022Comox Valley Regional District