Comox Valley robotics teams dominate at Island competition

Comox Valley Schools Robotics71 teams continue to dominate at Vancouver Island Vex Robotics competitions.

The most recent successes took place at the first major tournament of 2022 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Highland Secondary, which saw 25 teams from across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands competing.

Senior team 7842X’s players Katie Brown, Andrew Phillips, Nicholas Horel and Noah Doeschner-Fretts once again took the top spot in the robot skills event and were tournament champions with their alliance partner, 1022X from Claremont Secondary.

7842X also won the “Excellence Award,” which is the award based on top judged overall performance at the tournament, as well as their presentation of the engineering process, coding and building of their robot.

Teams 7842A (Nate Paromchuk, Zach Patry and Mikayla Roddam) and 7842D (Thomas Bourgault, Loki Motai, Brennan Kneeland) were also in the finals for the day but could not take down the 7842X senior team.

Robotics71 is a district-wide after-school robotics program based out of Highland Secondary School offered to all Comox Valley Schools students in grades 8 to 12. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m., allowing students from other schools time to arrive.

Robotics incorporates mechanics, coding, driving skills and teamwork to provide students with a solid foundation of skills for futures in STEAM fields like engineering, automation, and computer science. The next tournament will be the Vancouver Island Regional Championship held at Shawnigan Lake School on March 5.

Teams will compete for a coveted spot in the Vex World Robotics Championship in Dallas, Texas, where teams from all over the world take part in April.

For more information, see https://www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/robotics71/

School District 71

MARS Moments: Cherish the hidden world in your garden

