Comox Valley Schools’ Navigate/NIDES recognized as a provincial online learning school

Comox Valley Schools has been successful in its bid to become a provincial online learning school. SD 71’s Navigate/NIDES is the largest online school provider in British Columbia.

“This is good news for Comox Valley Schools and for the students and families throughout B.C. who take courses through Navigate/NIDES,” said Comox Valley Schools superintendent Tom Demeo. “We look forward to working with the province on the next steps of this program and to continue providing flexible learning plans for families.”

Students can enrol as full-time or part-time students, and work at their own pace to complete their graduation requirements even while attending their current school.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care is introducing a new, modern approach to K-12 online learning. In 2022/23, provincial online learning schools will serve as centres of excellence, providing high quality online learning to students throughout British Columbia.

Navigate/NIDES offers online courses to all non-graduated students in British Columbia.

