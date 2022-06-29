The distance learning program through Navigate (NIDES) has been seen some large gains in enrolment. Image, screenshot

Comox Valley Schools’ Navigate/NIDES recognized as a provincial online learning school

Comox Valley Schools has been successful in its bid to become a provincial online learning school. SD 71’s Navigate/NIDES is the largest online school provider in British Columbia.

“This is good news for Comox Valley Schools and for the students and families throughout B.C. who take courses through Navigate/NIDES,” said Comox Valley Schools superintendent Tom Demeo. “We look forward to working with the province on the next steps of this program and to continue providing flexible learning plans for families.”

Students can enrol as full-time or part-time students, and work at their own pace to complete their graduation requirements even while attending their current school.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care is introducing a new, modern approach to K-12 online learning. In 2022/23, provincial online learning schools will serve as centres of excellence, providing high quality online learning to students throughout British Columbia.

Navigate/NIDES offers online courses to all non-graduated students in British Columbia.

Comox ValleyEducationSchool District 71

Previous story
Podcast: Reigning on and off the stage with Irene Bayati
Next story
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

Just Posted

The distance learning program through Navigate (NIDES) has been seen some large gains in enrolment. Image, screenshot
Comox Valley Schools’ Navigate/NIDES recognized as a provincial online learning school

Irene Bayati is the next guest on the Record’s weekly podcast, Off The Page. Photo submitted
Podcast: Reigning on and off the stage with Irene Bayati

A colder, wetter spring may not necessarily mean an influx of mosquitoes in Nanaimo and elsewhere in B.C., says an entomologist at the University of B.C. (Stock photo)
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election