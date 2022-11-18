Comox Valley Search & Rescue members prepare for a training session. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley Search and Rescue online auction will help fund new home

On call 24/7, 365 days a year, and 100 per cent volunteer-based, the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue is one of the busiest ground search and rescue teams in the province. They have played a vital role in the Comox Valley for more than 40 years and for the past 25 years operations have been based at 3001 Moray Avenue but the lease is ending and a roof for the team is needed.

Over the years, this site has undergone a series of substantial renovations funded by the team and generously supported by donors, to make the facility into an effective hub for operations, training, and logistics. Like a small fire hall, the current building securely houses the substantial and valuable rescue equipment needed for a modern, innovative and sector-leading team to be able to respond to the ever-increasing number of calls CVSAR receives each year.

The team has made a decision to seek a permanent future site for operations either from its current location or a new build within Comox Valley. Comox Valley SAR has always been fiscally prudent and began the process of setting aside funds three years ago toward this goal. It is expected that the purchase price of the existing building or to build new will be between $1.2 and $1.5 million. As such, the group is reaching out to the community for financial support in establishing a permanent home through an ambitious fund-raising campaign over the next year and a half.

CVSAR is holding an online auction Nov. 20 through Dec. 12 and it needs the community’s support to ensure success. Visit www.cvgsar.com to view and bid on items generously donated by our Sponsors and Local Businesses and help us help you in the event of an unexpected emergency. Other ways to assist is becoming a Sponsor and/or purchasing 50/50 tickets for our monthly draw. Donations are Tax Deductible.

Comox ValleySearch and Rescue

 

