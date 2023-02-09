The swimming pool at the Comox Valley Sports Centre re-opens Feb. 13

Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool reopening after extended closure

The Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool will be reopening on Monday, Feb. 13.

The facility has been closed since September as a significant leak was detected during the annual maintenance shutdown.

“We are excited to be welcoming residents back into the Sports Centre Pool,” explains Melanie McCollum, Chair of the Comox Valley Recreation Commission. “Thank you for everyone’s patience during the closure. We appreciate all the support and flexibility community groups and residents provided and look forward to seeing everyone coming to enjoy this facility again.”

Since September staff and contractors have been working hard to determine the cause of the leak and potential solutions. It appears the leak has been fixed and the facility will be able to re-open with adjusted hours.

The pool facility revised public hours will be:

• Monday/Wednesday (7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) Open swim with two lanes for lane swimming including hot tub and sauna

• Friday (6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) Open swim with two lanes for lane swimming including hot tub and sauna

• Monday – Friday (3:45 – 6:30 pm) Hot tub and sauna available

The facility will also be open for swim club, facility rentals and leadership courses being offered.

To keep up to date on schedule changes sign up for email notifications at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/schedulechanges

