Comox Youth Climate Council holding youth strike on Earth Day

Students and citizens in the Comox Valley will take to the streets of downtown Courtenay Friday afternoon as part of the local Climate Action Strike. (File photo of 2019 event)

On Earth Day, Friday April 22, youth in the Comox Valley will be taking to the streets in downtown Courtenay to bring the community’s attention to the climate crisis and to ask local political leaders for bold change.

This event is being organized by the Comox Youth Climate Council (CYCC). Everyone from the community is welcome to participate.

“We will begin with a round table discussion at Simms Park Pavillion at 2 p.m.,” said a statement issued by the (CYCC). “Politicians from all levels of government will be invited, along with other community leaders.

“Youth will be able to ask them personal climate questions, and prizes will be awarded for participation.”

Participants will then leave Simms Park for a Climate March through Courtenay. The event will end up at the Sid Williams Theatre Plaze where participants will create a collaborative chalk mural project.

“Bring a mask, a sign, and some questions for the politicians,” said the CYCC.

