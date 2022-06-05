Comox’s Gardens on Anderton now open for the season

The Anderton Therapeutic Garden Society (ATGS) is happy to welcome the public to the Gardens on Anderton, at last.

Traditionally, the gardens open for the year on Mother’s Day. However, due to standing water resulting from heavy rains, the opening was delayed for several weeks. Volunteers have been working hard to get the grounds ready for the 2022 season and the gardens are now open for the season.

The gardens, located behind the Anderton Nursery at 2012 Anderton Rd., are open daily until September from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (except statutory holidays), admission is by donation.

The Gardens on Anderton is a wonderful destination for the whole family. Sit in the meditation garden, look for fish in the pond, or explore the children’s garden. The two-acre grounds are fully accessible and there are shade tents, washrooms, seating and wifi available.

Booking for special events

Did you know you can book the gardens on Anderton for special events? Weddings, birthday parties, concerts, yoga classes – the gardens can accommodate a wide variety of needs and events in a beautiful, accessible outdoor setting. Regular groups come to enjoy the gardens, some on a weekly basis, including book clubs, knitting clubs, and coffee clubs. Groups can book at a cost of $5/per person, kids are always free. To find out more about booking your group or event, please email: bookingsatthegardens@gmail.com.

Plenty of fun is in the works for the upcoming season. A special celebration is taking place on June 18 for the National Day of the Garden and the Mama Bear’s Picnic is returning this August after a two-year hiatus, along with many other exciting events. Stay tuned for details.

Annual memberships available

The Gardens on Anderton were created and are run by the non-profit volunteer Anderton Therapeutic Gardens Society. Would you like to become a member? Annual memberships are $25 for individuals and $35 for a family (1 household). Benefits include free workshops, garden access from February-October, volunteer opportunities, and more. Memberships are valid for the calendar year. Check the website www.gardensonanderton.org or the Facebook page for details and information about upcoming events.

Comoxgarden life