Completely Creedence. Black Press file photo

Completely Creedence coming to Woodland Gardens

CCR dominated the airwaves in the late 1960s and early 1970s

Completely Creedence,a Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) tribute band, invites you to experience music of John Fogerty and CCR at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens Sept. 10.

It’s a night that will transport you back in time to an era of incredible music with a tribute experience that will put a spell on you.

CCR dominated the airwaves in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their musical style encompassed the roots rock and swamp rock genres with hits like Proud Mary, I Put a Spell on You, Suzie Q, Bad Moon Rising and many more.

Completely Creedence is a four piece musical group made up of veterans in the industry stemming from incredible musical backgrounds. The band features: Jamie Robertson – vocals and rhythm guitar; Todd Smiley on drums; Murray Atkinson on guitar and Lance Lapointe on bass guitar.

Completely Creedence delivers a musical experience who share the passion of CCR’s music.

The opening act is Amanda Robertson who takes the stage at 5 p.m; CCR takes the stage at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35.00 in advance and $40 at the gate. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens, Long & McQuade, Courtenay and Music Plant in Campbell River.


Live music

