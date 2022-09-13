Courtenay church’s ‘Blessing Boutique’ holding end-of-summer stock clearance event

It’s time to move out the Blessings Boutique summer inventory!

Join us at St. John the Divine Church in Courtenay on Monday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to find your summer items for next season. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for clients and volunteers.

What is the Blessings Boutique? An outreach that is meant to be a blessing for all. It provides kitchen and housewares, clothing, bedding and toiletries at no cost. Every item at the Blessings Boutique is free to anyone, regardless of their need. Cash donations made by those who choose to do so will be graciously accepted.

Weekly Blessings Boutique hours are Mondays from 0 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. John the Divine Church in Courtenay (579 5th St.) and Thursdays from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Peter’s Church in Comox (218 Church St.).

