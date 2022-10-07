Courtenay council candidate Brenna Day seeks a balance between being proactive and progressive

My name is Brennan Day, and I am running for a seat on Courtenay council.

Firstly, I would like to say that my family’s thoughts are with the McCollums during this difficult time.

Having knocked on over 4,500 doors in Courtenay this election, one thing is clear: people are frustrated.

Whether it is crime, infrastructure, city maintenance, traffic enforcement, or housing affordability things are reaching a breaking point. I hear you.

My platform has sought a balance between being proactive and progressive, but at the same time remaining realistic and fiscally responsible; it is not an easy balancing act, but I believe it is only when we strive for a workable middle ground that we can achieve real progress.

I chose to run as an independent in this election having witnessed party politics firsthand for myself; in short, they don’t work. Our system has become so polarized that neither side of the aisle is willing to recognize when the other team has a good idea, even when they are looking to achieve the same ends.

Once elected we need to act on behalf of all residents, not just those that voted for you, or those that yell the loudest. We need more balance.

Federal and provincial grants are all tax dollars from our residents no matter what format it is delivered back to us in. In a federal and provincial swing riding like Courtenay, grant money is accessible, but is not some never-ending well. What we apply for and choose to pursue directly affects the next big project’s chances of getting approval. It is a matter of priorities. We need to remain focused on critical infrastructure, such as the 17th Street bridge gridlock, a fire hall in East Courtenay, and other major projects that have gone by the wayside during this period of unprecedented growth.

We must take action on housing affordability and the red tape adding costs and delays to our housing stock, but recognize that our infrastructure is stretched to the breaking point and simply adding beds is only one part of the solution. We must address our unhoused crisis and escalating crime rate, but recognize that policing resources, mental health, and addictions treatment are not all under municipal control; we need to address the elements we can, such as policing, and advocate loudly at the provincial and federal level for those we cannot.

We have real work to do in regaining control of what seems to be an overwhelming municipal crisis; despite the challenges, we need to have the courage to do it anyway.

We can build a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient Courtenay by working through our differences, and ensuring we represent all of our residents.

Please consider a vote for Brennan Day for Courtenay council on Oct. 15, a responsible voice for change.

For more information, or to get in touch: www.brennanday.ca, Facebook: @brennanday1984

