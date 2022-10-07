Courtenay home package a grand prize option in Millionaire Lottery

This home in Crown Isle is one of the grand prize options in the Millionaire Lottery.

Another lottery, another grand prize option in Courtenay!

The Millionaire Lottery tickets are now on sale and one of the grand prize homes is located at 3227 Winchester Ave., in Crown Isle.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,946 sq. ft. home is part of a $2.9 million prize package. The prize package also includes a $55,000 Design Therapy Furniture Package, a 2023 BMW i4 eDrive40, a $5,600 Crown Isle ProShop/Clubhouse Gift Card, and $550,000 cash.

The Courtenay option is one of 10 multi-million dollar grand prize options.

Other grand prize packages include homes in Langley, South Surrey, White Rock, Sooke, Kelowna, West Kelowna, two in Vancouver, or, if cash is more to your liking, there is a $2.7 million tax-free cash option.

In addition to the grand prizes, the lottery also features several bonus draws, a 50/50 Plus draw (last year’s winner took home $1,173,195.

Daily cash draws of anywhere from $1,000 to $25,000 run from Saturday, Feb. 4 to Friday, May 19.

Subsidiary prizes include a “Cars or Cash” option, “Travel or Cash” option, and thousands of gift cards, ranging from $50 London Drugs cards to $2,500 Wicker Tree gift cards.

Millionaire Lottery tickets support specialized adult health care and research at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital and GF Strong Rehab Centre.

Tickets are two for $100; five for $175; 10 for $300 or 25 for $600.

Tickets are available in person at London Drugs locations throughout the province, by phone, at 1-888-445-5825,or online at https://tickets.millionairelottery.com

The website also offers a print-out entry form for those who choose to enter by mail.

The grand prize draw will take place Feb. 1, 2023.

