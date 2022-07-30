Courtenay Legion members, dignitaries celebrate unveiling of new mural

Legion members, local politicians and first responder representatives gathered at the Courtenay Legion Saturday afternoon for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the new mural on the southern face of the building.
Courtenay artist Kelly Everill completed a mural in July, honouring those who have perished while serving the country.
The stunning piece of work has had rave reviews from residents and tourists alike.
Long-time Legion member and 35-year veteran Dave Kelly one of the financial contributors to the exhibit.
“I am proud to be a Legionnaire,” he said. “When they mentioned this, I thought ‘I want that done.’ So I told the executive that whatever money they need after donations have been collected, I will pay for everything you need.”
Kelly is a past president of the Comox Legion, and was on the executive there for over 16 years, before switching to the Courtenay branch.
