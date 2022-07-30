Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell

Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay Legion members, dignitaries celebrate unveiling of new mural

Legion members, local politicians and first responder representatives gathered at the Courtenay Legion Saturday afternoon for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the new mural on the southern face of the building.

Courtenay artist Kelly Everill completed a mural in July, honouring those who have perished while serving the country.

The stunning piece of work has had rave reviews from residents and tourists alike.

Long-time Legion member and 35-year veteran Dave Kelly one of the financial contributors to the exhibit.

“I am proud to be a Legionnaire,” he said. “When they mentioned this, I thought ‘I want that done.’ So I told the executive that whatever money they need after donations have been collected, I will pay for everything you need.”

Kelly is a past president of the Comox Legion, and was on the executive there for over 16 years, before switching to the Courtenay branch.

ALSO: Courtenay artist’s latest community mural a spectacular tribute to veterans

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtComox ValleyCourtenayRoyal Canadian Legion

 

Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell

Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell

Legion member Dave Kelly made a substantial financial contribution to ensure the project was fully funded. Photo by Terry Farrell

Legion member Dave Kelly made a substantial financial contribution to ensure the project was fully funded. Photo by Terry Farrell

Previous story
Vessel breakdown causes cancellation of BC Ferries Saturday sailings to and from Denman Island

Just Posted

The CVRD board has approved in principle the concept of a new publicly owned operations facility proposed by BC Transit. File photo
Comox Valley directors deliberate electrification of bus fleet

Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay Legion members, dignitaries celebrate unveiling of new mural

The Baynes Sound Connector leaves Denman Island en route to Buckley Bay. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Vessel breakdown causes cancellation of BC Ferries Saturday sailings to and from Denman Island

The Comox Valley ATV Club, as well as four other ATV clubs on Vancouver Island, has signed an agreement with Mosaic Forest Management to allow for recreational access to areas of its private managed forest lands. (Photo courtesy of Cowichan Valley ATV Club Facebook page)
Comox Valley ATV Club signs land-use agreement with Mosaic