Courtenay Legion members, dignitaries celebrate unveiling of new mural

Legion members, local politicians and first responder representatives gathered at the Courtenay Legion Saturday afternoon for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the new mural on the southern face of the building.

Courtenay artist Kelly Everill completed a mural in July, honouring those who have perished while serving the country.

The stunning piece of work has had rave reviews from residents and tourists alike.

Long-time Legion member and 35-year veteran Dave Kelly one of the financial contributors to the exhibit.

“I am proud to be a Legionnaire,” he said. “When they mentioned this, I thought ‘I want that done.’ So I told the executive that whatever money they need after donations have been collected, I will pay for everything you need.”

Kelly is a past president of the Comox Legion, and was on the executive there for over 16 years, before switching to the Courtenay branch.

Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell