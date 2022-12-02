Courtenay Rotary Book Sale taking place all weekend at former St. Joe’s Hospital

The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale is taking place in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox Dec. 3-4, with thousands of titles in every genre imaginable. (File photo)

The Dec. 3-4 weekend is one Comox Valley bookworms look forward to all year.

The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale is taking place in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox this weekend, with thousands of titles in every genre imaginable.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Enter through the main doors (beside the coffee kiosk).

Saturday shoppers will have the best selection; Sunday shoppers will get a great deal.

For the final three hours of the event (Sunday, 1-4 p.m.), shoppers can fill a shopping bag full of books for $10.

No pre-registration or assigned shopping times required however, as per venue health guidelines, all guests are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

Have books to donate? The Courtenay Rotary Club will also accept donations of books onsite during the sale. There are also community donation bins atCanadian Tire, Driftwood Mall, Coastal Community Credit Union (Ryan Road) and Lewis Centre in Courtenay, as well as the Comox Community Centre, and at 787 Comox Ave., in front of Jules By The Bay.

