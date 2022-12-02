The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale is taking place in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox Dec. 3-4, with thousands of titles in every genre imaginable. (File photo)

The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale is taking place in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox Dec. 3-4, with thousands of titles in every genre imaginable. (File photo)

Courtenay Rotary Book Sale taking place all weekend at former St. Joe’s Hospital

The Dec. 3-4 weekend is one Comox Valley bookworms look forward to all year.

The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale is taking place in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox this weekend, with thousands of titles in every genre imaginable.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Enter through the main doors (beside the coffee kiosk).

Saturday shoppers will have the best selection; Sunday shoppers will get a great deal.

For the final three hours of the event (Sunday, 1-4 p.m.), shoppers can fill a shopping bag full of books for $10.

No pre-registration or assigned shopping times required however, as per venue health guidelines, all guests are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

Have books to donate? The Courtenay Rotary Club will also accept donations of books onsite during the sale. There are also community donation bins atCanadian Tire, Driftwood Mall, Coastal Community Credit Union (Ryan Road) and Lewis Centre in Courtenay, as well as the Comox Community Centre, and at 787 Comox Ave., in front of Jules By The Bay.

BooksComox ValleyRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Denman Islander designs mobile personal shelter prototypes

Just Posted

The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale is taking place in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox Dec. 3-4, with thousands of titles in every genre imaginable. (File photo)
Courtenay Rotary Book Sale taking place all weekend at former St. Joe’s Hospital

Severe weather such as the heat dome last year and the draught this summer has not only affected Christmas trees this year but will do so in future years . (Pixabay photo)
It’s beginning to look a lot more expensive for a Christmas tree this year

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal Campbell River police shooting: watchdog

Werner Karsten shows one of the two turtlepod prototypes he brought with him for display at the Walk With Me event in Courtenay, on Nov. 26. The insulated, mobile pods are intended to provide safe shelter for those experiencing homelessness. Photo by Terry Farrell
Denman Islander designs mobile personal shelter prototypes