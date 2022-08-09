Courtenay’s Glacier View Lodge putting out the call for volunteers

Glacier View Lodge is the Comox Valley’s longest operating long-term care home serving adults living with complex health needs.

First inspired in 1946 by the Women’s Institute of Vancouver Island, and built by the hard work and generosity of members of the Comox Valley, the first Glacier View home opened in the 1950s. Community members continued to advocate for a more modern home for seniors and the current lodge off Back Road opened its doors in 1982.

The Glacier View Lodge is celebrating 40 years in its current home and hopes the tradition of volunteerism that dates back to 1946 is alive and well in the Comox Valley.

“We are tremendously grateful for the support we receive from many members of the Comox Valley,” said Liz Friis, director of resident lifestyle & community programs. “Each and every volunteer makes an impact on the residents’ quality of life and helps us provide the vibrant living environment that the lodge is known for.

“Pre-pandemic, over 400 community members supported the lodge and residents each year. Volunteer opportunities are varied, from those in the board of directors, auxiliary, friendly visitors, meal-time hostesses, maintaining the gardens, supporting pet visitation, entertainment and faith groups, youth groups, outing partners and more. Opportunities for volunteers are varied and commitments begin as small as one hour a week.”

Mandated pandemic restrictions on visitation in long-term care have altered how volunteers are able to engage in the community. At this time, Glacier View Lodge is very happy to welcome volunteers, both old and new, individuals and groups. The lodge continues to require that volunteers are fully vaccinated, provide a criminal record check, participate in TB testing and then participate in an orientation training program. Youth volunteers may apply through their Ssecondary school Work Experience office. All others can learn more about volunteering via the “Join Us” section of the website at www.glacierviewlodge.ca

