Courtenay’s HMCS Alberni Museum announces new season

HAMM’s unofficial mascot, Winston (as in Churchill) occasionally spends the day greeting visitors and any service animals that happen through the door. Photo supplied

It has been a long three years of fire, flood, and pestilence for the staff at HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial (HAMM) but perseverance has prevailed and the popular Courtenay museum, at 625 Cliffe Ave., is set for its 2022 calendar of events.

During the COVID lockdown and subsequent closures the Alberni Project Society took up the challenge to expand its downtown footprint at the museum so as to provide a new multipurpose Education Centre adjacent to their main facility on Cliffe Avenue.

The museum’s focus in April, which in previous years included Vancouver Island Anzac Day (temporarily postponed through COVID), will be on hosting Anzac Month for 2022. Anzac Day is the New Zealand/Australian day of Remembrance observed every April 25. HAMM’s Anzac Month will be shown April 1-30 in the Education Centre room.

For their summer exhibit they decided to bring back their popular exhibit ‘I Will Remember.’

November will see the I Will Remember exhibit for Remembrance Day. This will be connected to the I Will Remember lawn sign program and a special art exhibit.

HAMM’s visiting hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday are open by appointment only. Admission is adult $5, youth $2, family $10. Admission is free for TAPS members, students with school ID, special needs and assistants, and school groups.

For more information contact The Alberni Project Society/HAMM at 250-897-4611, k103museum@alberniproject.org, alberniproject.org, or facebook.com/thealberniproject

CourtenayMuseumVeterans