Cumberland Community Schools Society is bringing back CCSS Bingo Nights

Cumberland Community Schools Society (CCSS) is bringing back CCSS Bingo Nights every Wednesday at the Cumberland Legion, beginning April 6.

“It has been a roller-coaster of a year for us with attempting to host an in person community event, but we are once again back in business,” said Kate Ashton, program co-ordinator for CCSS. “We are very excited to see our bingo players again, and hopefully some new faces too.”

CCSS Bingo Nights are held at the Cumberland Legion, 2770 Dunsmuir Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the games start at 6:30. The bingo program includes 10 regular games and two specials. The concession will be open. Please be aware that this is a cash only event.

CCSS is also looking for bingo callers to help out at this weekly fundraiser. If you would like to volunteer please email Kate at ccss.youthcoordinator@gmail.com

This will be the seventh year of CCSS co-ordinating Bingo Nights in Cumberland. All proceeds from this weekly fundraiser go to support CCSS programming such as the Healthy Food Program, free after-school activities, Mamacentric, drop-in youth centre and the Food Share (Cumberlands Food Bank). Over the past two years CCSS has worked hard to adapt programming to continue to meet the needs of the community.

For more information on bingo nights, contact Kate Ashton at 250-650-8305, ccss.youthcoordinator@gmail.com.

For more information on the Cumberland Community Schools Society, visit cumberlandcommunityschools.com

