Cumberland Home, Garden and Culture Crawl coming soon

The Cumberland Home, Garden and Culture Crawl is a full day immersive exploration of design, heritage, storytelling, food security, art, permaculture, intergenerational living, third spaces and a sneak peek into the wonderful and quirky places that reflect the resilience of the village of Cumberland.

On Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. locals and visitors alike are invited to spend the day learning more about the “off main street” culture of the village. Art exhibits, live music, upcycled goods, flowers and farm stands, food gardens, cool renovations, sweet little studios, technological innovations, readings, garden parties and more await ticket holders.

Launched in 2015 as the Cumberland Home and Garden Tour, the event had five successful years before the pandemic brought it to a standstill. That makes 2022 the sixth (almost) annual event. This year organizers are bringing the culture crawl element to the forefront, inviting Cumberland’s creativity to take centre stage.

The Cumberland Home, Garden and Culture Crawl is a placemaking project created to amplify community and connection. As this community grows and changes there is a need to nurture its inter-dependence and its diversity. Its stories, experiences, ideas, projects and gathering spaces hold the key to its evolution.

Presented by the Cumberland Community Forest Society (CCFS), the Cumberland Home, Garden and Culture Crawl is sponsored by First Credit Union, Standing Bear Construction, Facet Custom Builders, Cumberland Museum and Archives, Catherine Worthy Real Estate and John Gower Design.

Tickets are $25 and available online at cumberlandforest.tickit.ca/events/

Volunteers are also welcome as venue hosts. Volunteer half the day and join the crawl for the other half. Message heather@cumberlandforest.com to sign up.

All funds raised support ongoing land protection and stewardship work in the Cumberland Forest and Perseverance and Trent Watersheds. To date, the CCFS has purchased and protected over 500 acres of forest with another 44 acres scheduled to be purchased this summer. Support for this event helps to protect the bats, toads, salmon and diverse ecosystems of the Cumberland Forest.

CumberlandHome and Garden Show