Cumberland Rotarians invest in children’s literacy

The Rotary Club of Cumberland Centennial, through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Canada program, provides books on a monthly basis to pre-school age children. Photo supplied

The Rotary Club of Cumberland Centennial is investing in children’s literacy through a program initiated by a country music legend.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Canada is a book gifting program aimed at inspiring a love of reading in children. Those enrolled in the program receive a book in the mail each month until age five.

“We pay all the fees and costs through the Rotary Club,” said club member Leslie Baird, who has chaired the program for several years. “They’re (books) all gone through by professionals to make sure they’re appropriate for children for their age.”

Cumberland Rotarians invest about $50 per child per year. At present, the club provides books to 129 children in the village.

“We have 224 kids that have graduated out of the program,” Baird said, noting the program has supported K’ómoks First Nation children for about four years.

She said parents like the fact that books arrive by mail bearing the child’s name. “They love going to get the mail to pick up their book,” Baird said.

Proceeds from a 50/50 program will support the Imagination Library program. The draw date is June 1.

FMI: rotarycumberland.rafflenexus.com/



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCommunityCumberlandLiterature