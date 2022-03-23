The Rotary Club of Cumberland Centennial, through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Canada program, provides books on a monthly basis to pre-school age children. Photo supplied

The Rotary Club of Cumberland Centennial, through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Canada program, provides books on a monthly basis to pre-school age children. Photo supplied

Cumberland Rotarians invest in children’s literacy

The Rotary Club of Cumberland Centennial is investing in children’s literacy through a program initiated by a country music legend.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Canada is a book gifting program aimed at inspiring a love of reading in children. Those enrolled in the program receive a book in the mail each month until age five.

“We pay all the fees and costs through the Rotary Club,” said club member Leslie Baird, who has chaired the program for several years. “They’re (books) all gone through by professionals to make sure they’re appropriate for children for their age.”

Cumberland Rotarians invest about $50 per child per year. At present, the club provides books to 129 children in the village.

“We have 224 kids that have graduated out of the program,” Baird said, noting the program has supported K’ómoks First Nation children for about four years.

She said parents like the fact that books arrive by mail bearing the child’s name. “They love going to get the mail to pick up their book,” Baird said.

Proceeds from a 50/50 program will support the Imagination Library program. The draw date is June 1.

FMI: rotarycumberland.rafflenexus.com/


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCommunityCumberlandLiterature

Previous story
Courtenay’s HMCS Alberni Museum announces new season

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Record’s Off The Page podcast is available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Off The Page podcast: Cumberland Museum Archives makeover

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Camp Road Pollinator Path Project in Cumberland received a Neighbourhood Small Grant in 2021 to purchase and distribute native pollinator plants to the residents of Camp Road. Photo by Vickey Brown.
Comox Valley Community Foundation launches 2022 Neighbourhood Small Grants

Vickey Brown is running for mayor of Cumberland. Photo supplied Coun. Vickey Brown will be running for mayor of Cumberland this fall. Photo supplied
Coun. Vickey Brown is running for mayor of Cumberland