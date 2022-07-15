Design of YANA Ride T-Shirt released

Lead sponsor Dr. Andreas Conradi donated $5,000 to the Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride 2022 Ride T-Shirts that will be awarded to the top 300 fundraising riders at the annual Party in the Park Celebration Aug 21. Photo supplied

The Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride is happy to announce that the design of their original 2022 Ride T-Shirt has been released. Designed by Nicola North Graphic Design, these shirts, courtesy of lead sponsor Dr. Andreas Conradi, will be awarded to the top 300 fundraising riders at the annual Party in the Park Celebration on Aug. 21.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., riders and their supporters will gather at Comox Marina Park to celebrate their fundraising efforts and riding victories with a day of fun, food and great prizes.

Registration is ongoing, and your registration donation qualifies you for a guaranteed prize.

Register now to ride when, where and how you like between Aug. 1 and 21.

Riders are encouraged to collect donations and pledges towards whatever goal they wish to set. All proceeds go towards YANA: You Are Not Alone, whose mission is to improve healthcare access for children and pregnant mothers by providing travel funding and accomodation.

Also, the YANA Ride has achieved their goal of raising $5,000 in pledges, that when doubled by Balfe Martin Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities during their 10-day Matching Campaign, results in $10,000 donated to families in need.

YANA Comox Valley gives a huge thank you to those who have donated, shared their posts and supported their overall mission. They encourage the community to keep the momentum going.

Register for the ride at yanacomoxvalley.com

Comox Valley