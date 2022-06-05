Dog club holds obedience trials in Merville

Rachel Thornton-Hughes maintains eye contact with her Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever at the Forbidden Plateau club’s obedience trials. Photo by Mike Chouinard Dog owners test the path before competition. Photo by Mike Chouinard Longtime member JoAnne McLeod tackles the route with her papillon. Photo by Mike Chouinard Paula Webber gives the command. Photo by Mke Chouinard The club is celebrating 50 years. Photo by Mike Chouinard Penny Jackson guides her dog over the jump. Photo by Mike Chouinard A dog waits for the command. Photo by Mike Chouinard

It’s been 50 years for dog lovers with the Forbidden Plateau Obedience and Tracking Club, and they held a weekend rally event.

The June 4-5 obedience trials in Merville provide a less formal way for dog owners to compete, with different rules, such as being able to talk to the dog while on the track.

“This is usually a good way for people to start,” says trial secretary Penny Jackson. “It’s one way for people to get into competition.”

The club has many long-time members, including a couple of 50-year members, Wendy Wallace and JoAnne McLeod, who were on hand with their dogs.

The event started with the owners in each class getting to do a walk-through before they and their dogs got down to the competition. In between classes, organizers changed the route and adjusted the jumping wall’s height.

Almost 30 people and their animals were signed up to compete each day in different classes. The club is also planning a regular trials event for September.



