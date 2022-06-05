Dog club holds obedience trials in Merville

It’s been 50 years for dog lovers with the Forbidden Plateau Obedience and Tracking Club, and they held a weekend rally event.
The June 4-5 obedience trials in Merville provide a less formal way for dog owners to compete, with different rules, such as being able to talk to the dog while on the track.
“This is usually a good way for people to start,” says trial secretary Penny Jackson. “It’s one way for people to get into competition.”
The club has many long-time members, including a couple of 50-year members, Wendy Wallace and JoAnne McLeod, who were on hand with their dogs.
The event started with the owners in each class getting to do a walk-through before they and their dogs got down to the competition. In between classes, organizers changed the route and adjusted the jumping wall’s height.
Almost 30 people and their animals were signed up to compete each day in different classes. The club is also planning a regular trials event for September.
mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
