Fanny Bay artist recognized by Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Judi and Lorne share a moment. Lorne lives with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and Judi faces daily challenges as his partner and now caregiver. Photo supplied

More than two-thirds of British Columbians have personally known someone living with dementia.

After a two-year hiatus on in-person events, participants of the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be walking again in person to raise funds and awareness at the 2022 event which encourages participants to walk their on way on Sunday, May 29. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C., enabling the charity to continue to provide crucial programs and services to British Columbians affected by dementia, while it also supports valuable dementia research.

There are typically over 20 events held in communities across the province. Each of these events is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. This year the Comox Valley Walk honours Judi Wild-Hutter.

Thirty years ago, Judi Wild-Hutter left the corporate world in Edmonton to pursue her dream of painting by the ocean on Vancouver Island. But without knowledge of sales or marketing, or the support of her former clients, it wasn’t the fairy tale she had envisioned. She was on the verge of packing up and returning to Alberta when Lorne appeared in her life.

“He was my knight in shining armour,” Judi says of her husband, the president of the Cumberland Chamber of Commerce when they met. “He taught me about the business end of the art world. My art began to flourish. We did shows and even enjoyed bus tours full of tourists that came right to our home studio and gallery. My dreams were becoming a reality.”

Fourteen years ago, Judi began recognizing the signs of dementia in Lorne. She now copes with the challenges of providing care at home by accessing support and the vast array of education available through the Alzheimer Society of B.C., as well as an adult day program, Island Health and family support.

She is nurturing both her and her husband’s creativity. Judi continues to paint and sculpt daily while Lorne, who lives with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, continues to play music.

“Lorne was there when I needed help,” she says. “Now it is my turn to be there for him, to give back.”

To support our community members like Judi Wild-Hutter who are affected by dementia, visit alzbc.org/walk to register and fundraise.

