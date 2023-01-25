First Friday means free community lunch at St. Peter’s in Comox

St. Peter’s Church in Comox (218 Church St.) is offering a free community lunch on the first Friday of every month.

A delicious main course, sides, coffee, tea and dessert will be served. Everyone is welcome.

There will be vegetarian options available.

“With the help of experienced caterers and chefs in our parish, and contributions from local bakeries and the Loaves and Fishes food redistribution program, a hot meal with dessert and beverages is prepared with love,” said Vicki Boswell of St. Peter’s Church, in a press release. “In the summer we were able to provide a lovely picnic area under the trees in our garden, and in colder times we use the hall. New friendships are made, old friendships are renewed, and Christian fellowship abounds. The warmth is not just from the soup, but from the love that is shown. And maybe it’s just a little easier to feel the love of Christ on a full stomach.

“We are inspired by Hebrews 13:2 ‘Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.’”

For more information, call 250-941-5388 or email admin@stpeterscomox.ca

