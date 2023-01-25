St. Peter's Church in Comox is offering a free community hot lunch on the first Friday of every month. File photo

First Friday means free community lunch at St. Peter’s in Comox

St. Peter’s Church in Comox (218 Church St.) is offering a free community lunch on the first Friday of every month.

A delicious main course, sides, coffee, tea and dessert will be served. Everyone is welcome.

There will be vegetarian options available.

“With the help of experienced caterers and chefs in our parish, and contributions from local bakeries and the Loaves and Fishes food redistribution program, a hot meal with dessert and beverages is prepared with love,” said Vicki Boswell of St. Peter’s Church, in a press release. “In the summer we were able to provide a lovely picnic area under the trees in our garden, and in colder times we use the hall. New friendships are made, old friendships are renewed, and Christian fellowship abounds. The warmth is not just from the soup, but from the love that is shown. And maybe it’s just a little easier to feel the love of Christ on a full stomach.

“We are inspired by Hebrews 13:2 ‘Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.’”

For more information, call 250-941-5388 or email admin@stpeterscomox.ca

Community LeadershipComox

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MARS Moment: Varied thrush irruption means more birds at Merville’s MARS hospital

Just Posted

For members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, shelters are not always the safest places. Photo by Ali Roddam
Breaking ground with safe housing project for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the Comox Valley

¡Viva Maestro! follows conductor Gustavo Dudamel as he responds to daunting obstacles in his native Venezuela with powerful music-making that celebrates the power of art.
2023 World Community Film Festival opens Feb. 3 – here are the programmer picks

The Washington Park Medical Clinic at the Superstore plaza in Courtenay is set to close April 28, 2023. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay walk-in clinic set to close in the spring

A varied thrush dines on a berry. An influx of the birds this winter has resulted in more patients at the MARS wildlife hospital. Photo by James MacKenzie
MARS Moment: Varied thrush irruption means more birds at Merville’s MARS hospital