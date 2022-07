BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District will be offering free transit to help celebrate BC Day on Aug. 1. File photo

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) are announcing free transit to help celebrate BC Day. On Aug. 1, leave the car at home as fares will be free on all routes in the Comox Valley.

There will be regular, paid service on all routes on Saturday and Sunday, however buses will be running on a free special holiday service on BC Day.

For full details on fares, schedules and trip planning please visit bctransit.com/comox-valley.

BC TransitComox Valley Regional District