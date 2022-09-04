The Comox Comox Baptist Church at Anderton Road and Daye Road in Comox is offering courses in Christianity for both adults and youth. File photo

Free course teaching Christian faith being offered at Comox Community Baptist Church

Have you ever wondered about the following:

“What is the purpose of life?”

“What is faith?”

“Is God real?”

“Who is Jesus?”

“Why, and how do I pray?”

This fall the Comox Community Baptist Church is offering adult Alpha and Youth refresh courses as an opportunity to explore one’s individual spirituality.

Alpha’s low-key, open approach through videos and discussion creates a space where adults from any background can have the opportunity to learn and participate in spiritual conversations in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Come and meet new people who are also asking and searching for answers to life’s big questions and explore faith together.

The church is also concurrently hosting the new Youth Refresh Alpha video series with the opportunity for young people to ask questions about faith, and hear conversations and ideas from Gen. Z (ages 10-25). A Youth For Christ leader will be facilitating the youth discussions.

The public is invited to join others at Comox Community Baptist Church (1250 Anderton Rd. at Daye Rd.) on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 through Nov. 22. Each weekly session includes a supper meal followed by the Alpha video presentation and discussion on the basics of the Christian faith. There is no charge to attend.

To register, email comoxbaptistchurch@gmail.com, visit comoxbaptist.com or call 250-339-0224. For more information on Alpha go to alphacanada.org

