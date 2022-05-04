Gardens on Anderton in Comox opens for the season on Mother’s Day

The Anderton Therapeutic Garden Society (ATGS) is looking forward to welcoming the public to the Gardens on Anderton on opening day.

Volunteers have been working hard for weeks to get the grounds ready for the 2022 season. As per tradition, the Gardens will open for the year on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8). The gates will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteers from the ATGS will be ready to greet the public at the main entrance with corsages for all female visitors. Admission is free but donations are always appreciated. Everyone is invited to come and delight in all that springtime in the Gardens has to offer – buzzing bees, blooming flowers, budding trees. The Courtyard café area will be open with coffee, tea, and snacks available for purchase. Information about membership, the history of the Gardens, and upcoming events will be on display.

This will be the first ‘true’ opening that has taken place since the pandemic began and the ATGS is ready to welcome one and all. The Gardens on Anderton is a wonderful destination for the whole family. Sit in the meditation garden, look for fish in the pond, or explore the children’s garden. The two-acre grounds are fully accessible and there are shade tents, washrooms, seating and Wi-Fi available. There is plenty in the works for the 2022 season. The Mama Bear’s picnic is returning this August after a two-year hiatus, along with many other exciting events. Stay tuned for details.

The Gardens on Anderton, created and run by the non-profit volunteer Anderton Therapeutic Gardens Society, are located behind the Anderton Nursery at 2012 Anderton Rd. They are open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from May to September, admission is by donation. Annual memberships are $25 for individuals and $35 for a family (one household). Benefits include free workshops, garden access from February-October, volunteer opportunities, and more. Memberships are valid for the Calendar Year. Visit gardensonanderton.org or the Facebook page for details and information about upcoming events.

