Hamper program prepares for holiday season in the Comox Valley

This file photo shows some of the preparation involved in the Sharing the Christmas Spirit Hamper Program.

Since 1988, Sharing the Christmas Spirit has been providing food hampers to more than 500 families and individuals each year in the Comox Valley. A hamper contains 21 food items, including a turkey dinner, and a toy or gift for each child in a family.

This year, the program is operating out of the old BC Assessment building in Courtenay.

“We have a lovely spot for staging all this,” said Rob Phillips, who co-ordinates the program along with Annette Bowden. “That’s an annual challenge for us, finding a space to organize the hampers for delivery day.”

Volunteers need enough space to organize about 2,000 totes full of items.

So far, the program has nearly 300 families and 150 singles registered. A single is defined as one or two adults with no children.

School districts 71 and 93 continue to support the program. Phillips said schools sponsor about 260 families. Typically, a classroom or two will sponsor a family.

“Sometimes schools do two families,” he said. “What a community we live in. Very generous spirit.”

The program runs like a well-oiled machine, thanks to a core group of about 20 helpers who come back year after year. These include volunteer co-ordinators Ken and Fay Jones.

“It’s like a full-time job in December for them,” Phillips said.

Volunteer drivers will deliver the hampers at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“Occasionally we’ll have an emergency family situation,” said Phillips, noting hampers are sometimes filled on the last day. “We try not to turn anyone away if we can.”

Raffle ticket sales help raise funds to purchase goods to fill hampers for singles. The raffle draw date is 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Purchase tickets at Royal LePage at 121-750 Comox Rd. in Courtenay, or call 250-334-4913 or email sharinghampers@gmail.com

There is still time to register for the program. Visit christmashamper.ca, or call the number above.



