Holly’s Hamper food drop-off ini Comox gets a ‘lift’

The old food shelf, Holly’s Hamper, on Comox Avenue has been rebuilt to provide folks who need it with easy access to immediate food. Peter Sidey, the man who built the new shelf, is in red. Photo supplied

“Take what you need, leave what you can” is an often frequent statement posted in Canada’s cities as food prices soar. Neighbours helping neighbours is what it is all about.

Holly’s Hamper has stood on Comox Avenue for years inviting all to participate in this simple gesture of support. But with age and weather, the hamper needed to be replaced.

Around the corner, St Peter’s Church has been offering parcels of food since the start of the pandemic to all who need temporary help through “Bridging the Gap.” Folks there saw the hamper as a way to help those who found it awkward to come to an office to request food. But it was time to give the “food shelf” a lift.

So Peter Sidey, who on occasion worships at St Peter’s, decided to build a new “shelf” using wood from an old pallet donated by Slegg Lumber. And on a recent Saturday, the new hamper was installed and dedicated by the Rev. Sulin Milne from St. Peter’s, along with a number of friends.

The St. Peter’s Church Foodbank, Bridging the Gap, which operates out of the church office, will keep a watchful eye on the hamper and top up donations as needed from time to time. This has always been a community venture, a way for everyone, young and old, to help those who are having a hard time making ends meet.

Citizens of Comox are asked to help keep the hamper full, and even those who need to take something may well have something else that they can leave for the next person. It may be a small gesture of help but it will brighten someone’s day.

