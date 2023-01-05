Dr. Christopher Kerr explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying in the film Death is But a Dream. Photo supplied

Dr. Christopher Kerr explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying in the film Death is But a Dream. Photo supplied

Hospice documentary looks at the dreams of those who are dying

Death Is But A Dream to screen at North Island College, also available online

Christopher Kerr is a hospice doctor. All of his patients die.

Yet he has cared for thousands of patients who, in the face of death, speak of love and grace. Join World Community and the Comox Valley Hospice Society for a screening of the uplifting film Death is But a Dream on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College.

The documentary explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying. These include dreams that are unlike any regular dream. Described as “more real than real,” these end-of-life experiences resurrect past relationships, meaningful events and themes of love and forgiveness; they restore life’s meaning and mark the transition from distress to comfort and acceptance.

Dr. Kerr leads the audience through intimate interviews with the dying where the viewer can experience the immense power of the dreams and visions firsthand. The film paints a compelling and deeply moving portrait of the profoundly healing nature of the dying process and shows the great comfort these experiences can provide to the families they leave behind. A film of comfort, hope, and a genuinely uplifting look at death.

Admission is by donation.

The film will also be available virtually from Jan. 13 – 15. For links to the film trailer and to purchase online tickets, go to www.worldcommunity.ca

Comox Valleyfilm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Citizens on Patrol keep an eye on streets

Just Posted

Prune-Along pairs tree care experts with participating tree stewards to pass on the fundamentals of fruit tree care and pruning. Photo submitted
Improve quality of fruit trees with LUSH Prune-Back program

Dr. Christopher Kerr explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying in the film Death is But a Dream. Photo supplied
Hospice documentary looks at the dreams of those who are dying

Routes to Tofino will remain suspended until May. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island Connector bus service paused after ridership plummets

Comox Valley’s Emily St. John Mandel.
Canadian female authors top most-read in the Comox Valley: VIRL