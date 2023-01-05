Hospice documentary looks at the dreams of those who are dying

Death Is But A Dream to screen at North Island College, also available online

Dr. Christopher Kerr explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying in the film Death is But a Dream. Photo supplied

Christopher Kerr is a hospice doctor. All of his patients die.

Yet he has cared for thousands of patients who, in the face of death, speak of love and grace. Join World Community and the Comox Valley Hospice Society for a screening of the uplifting film Death is But a Dream on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College.

The documentary explores the remarkably life-affirming processes that are happening beyond the physical realities of dying. These include dreams that are unlike any regular dream. Described as “more real than real,” these end-of-life experiences resurrect past relationships, meaningful events and themes of love and forgiveness; they restore life’s meaning and mark the transition from distress to comfort and acceptance.

Dr. Kerr leads the audience through intimate interviews with the dying where the viewer can experience the immense power of the dreams and visions firsthand. The film paints a compelling and deeply moving portrait of the profoundly healing nature of the dying process and shows the great comfort these experiences can provide to the families they leave behind. A film of comfort, hope, and a genuinely uplifting look at death.

Admission is by donation.

The film will also be available virtually from Jan. 13 – 15. For links to the film trailer and to purchase online tickets, go to www.worldcommunity.ca

