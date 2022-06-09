Ladysmith Secondary students designing new mural for FJCC

Ladysmith Secondary School students are painting a new art mural design at the Frank Jameson Community Centre. Photo via Ladysmith.ca

The Town of Ladysmith is collaborating with Ladysmith Secondary School students to complete a new art mural design at the Frank Jameson Community Centre.

The public art and youth engagement project started this month along the front wall at the FJCC with Grade 9 – 12 Visual Arts students displaying their talents.

Drawing on inspiration from the theme of ‘Connection,’ eight individual concept sketches created by youth were amalgamated into a collaborative design. The mural will reflect the natural beauty of our local landscape, culture and people, as well as activities that locals enjoy – keeping us “connected” to where we live.

The town’s objective through the mural project is for youth to discover a positive way to express themselves and gain real-world skills while enhancing this public space.

LSS art teacher Kathleen Hall has mentored the students through the brainstorming and design creation process for this project.

The Ladysmith community is encouraged to stop and speak with the students about the design and their passion for art. Painting is being completed over the month of June and is weather dependent.

Watch the town’s social media for regular updates on the mural project.

Artladysmith